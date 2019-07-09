Potato Messaging Service

(PR.co.nz)

🥔 Potato Post NZ is service that allows you to send a potato with a personalised handwritten message outside Apps.

100% Anonymous 100% Fun

It’s a Unique and special gift perfect for any occasion

Birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, thank you, get well soon or a simple gag gift – potatoes in mail can bring a smile to anyone’s’ face! 😍😃😆

Moreover, potatoes can be sent anonymously. The only way the recipient knows about you is if you write your name on the potato 😉 If I were you, I would use this simply to annoy a friend (evil laugh 😂😈)

Let’s spread the love, one potato at a time at www.potatopost.co.nz

Media Release 9 July 2019.