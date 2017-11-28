Power Living Yoga named Studio of the Year 2017

(PR.co.nz) This past weekend at a ceremony held in Auckland, Wellington’s Power Living Yoga Studio was named Studio of the Year for 2017 by a panel of judges with the New Zealand Exercise Industry Awards.

Dubbed the “Oscars of the New Zealand exercise industry” these awards have been run by Exercise NZ since 2005 and recognise excellence in exercise professionals and facilities as well as for community contribution and support.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive this award of recognition for the work we have put in over the past few years,” shared Justine Hamill, co-owner. “We’re really proud of our studio, the quality of teaching and would like to thank the Exercise Industry Awards judges for their thorough inquiry into our business and their acknowledgment of the community we’ve built and our dedication to sharing yoga and impacting mental health in New Zealand.”

“Our community is really what makes Power Living,” added co-owner Jase Te Patu. “This a salute to their willingness and dedication, they’re filling our whare with love every time they come to practice. We are both humbled and grateful!”

Judges from the awards found the layout of the studio to be a light and airy space and were drawn in by the underlying philosophy of mind-body connection that resonates in all events and classes that come from this central Wellington studio. They also found that Power Living NZ’s high standards for their staff is only highlighted by their sense of community and felt that Power Living offers a haven in the windy city for busy professionals.

Power Living is based in the heart of Wellington’s CBD. For co-owners Justine Hamill and Jase Te Patu this space is all about Whanau (family) and community. Power Living yoga is a modern-day practice focusing on developing a person’s spiritual well-being, physical and mental health with an aim to provide a simple yet holistic practice that creates a greater connection to everyday life.

Media Release 27 November 2017.