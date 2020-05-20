Property Consultancy Company Announces Operational Procedures for Alert Level 2

Throughout each of New Zealand’s COVID-19 Alert Levels, The Property Group Limited (TPG) has been dedicated to providing both a high-quality and safe service for all its clients and team members. The move to Alert Level 2 is no different.



From Monday 18 May, TPG opened its offices to resume a new level of normal under the latest alert level. This move means that TPG’s team will be able to engage with suppliers, complete site visits and work from offices where possible and safe to do so.



To align with the government’s health and safety requirements, TPG has several strict measures in place to protect both employees and clients. These include keeping a daily record of visitors to TPG’s offices and work sites, practicing good hygiene practices and maintaining physical distancing.



TPG’s Managing Director Wayne Crowley says the TPG team can’t wait to help New Zealand reopen its economy – but safely.



“TPG’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) was reviewed and updated to comply with strict health and safety controls in accordance with the Alert Level 2 guidelines. The health and safety of our team and clients continue to be our top priority.”



While Alert Level 2 has enabled TPG to reopen its doors, the company’s advanced technology meant they were also able to operate remotely and provide services during Alert Levels 3 and 4 too.



“Our teams have IT equipment to enable them to work remotely, access our systems, and continue to have project calls and meetings online. TPG was otherwise business as usual, and we continue to provide services to our clients and work through these uncertain times.”



“Throughout all Alert Levels, our team can help with end-to-end property, planning and development advice so our clients can make decisions that add value to their business.”



About The Property Group Limited

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning, and development advice to enable clients to make decisions that add value to their business. From the north to the south, TPG has a variety of experts who are dedicated to providing the full property package.

