Songs of Isolation by Marina Bloom

(PR.co.nz) While New Zealand is in a pandemic lockdown, Kiwi-Russian singer/songwriter, Marina Bloom, has committed to release a new song and lyric video each week as part of her new series Songs of Isolation.

Each song uncovers themes of hope, solace, and reflection and Marina hopes listeners will find a sense of peace from her music.

“Music can be fun and exciting, but it can also be soothing. I try to provide a bit of both with this collection of songs.”

Marina recently won a Russian Community Achievement Award for her music and has just wrapped up a nation-wide tour to promote her album ‘Back Where We Started’, which debuted at #16 on the NZ Album Charts in January this year.

Listen to the current releases in the Songs of Isolation series here, [https://marinabloommusic.com/music#songs-of-isolation] and follow her Facebook page for further updates. [https://www.facebook.com/marinabloommusic/]

Releases in the Songs of Isolation series:

‘Fragile’ – released March 27

‘Three sisters – Tri Sestry’ – released April 5

‘A Long Way From Home’ – released April 11

with more to come!

Media Release 16 April 2020.