SouthMACH – 2017’s Must Attend Manufacturing Event

(PR.co.nz) NZ’s largest Trade Show organiser, XPO Exhibitions (XPO), is working hard to continue the growth of SouthMACH at a time when there’s a positive vibe in the manufacturing and engineering industry. On the back of a great event in 2015 (the first under XPO’s new ownership) and a fantastic EMEX 2016 (both of which experienced significant increases in exhibitor & visitor attendance), SouthMACH 2017 will be held at the Horncastle Arena, Addington, Christchurch from 24-25 May. Showcasing the very latest innovations, equipment, technology, services and products to industry professionals, the event again will feature a comprehensive educational and professional development seminar series with keynote speakers and workshops.

This year’s event includes a number of soon to be announced special features showcasing amazing product innovations from the South Island’s leading Design and Manufacturing Companies. These companies are leading the world in technology advancement and innovation as well as providing an example of great collaboration between industrial designers and manufacturing industries.

SouthMACH 2017 is well on track to deliver a record number of exhibitors showcasing products and services that reach across the current themes within the technology sector such as Robotics and Automation, 3D Printing, Energy Efficiency and Industry 4.0. A full seminar program over the two days will touch on these themes and provide a forum for education, discussion and the sharing of knowledge and expertise, critical in the sustainability and growth of the industry.

Another important issue and a focus for SouthMACH 2017 is the shortage of skilled staff within the manufacturing industry in New Zealand and therefore business continuity and efficiency. We’re also excited to announce that Competenz (in collaboration with NZMEA) will be running Apprenticeship ‘best practice’ workshops on both days for employers to de-mystify the process of employing an apprentice. Also: school leavers will appreciate an increased awareness of this alternative pathway by participating in the speed interview sessions that will be part of the workshops.

SouthMACH 2017 is supported by more industry associations and professional bodies than ever. The New Zealand Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Maintenance Engineers Society of New Zealand and Canterbury University are now also joined by Callaghan Innovation. They all will bring their specific expertise to SouthMACH and are there to support the industry through sharing their knowledge and expertise.

If your customers are manufacturing or processing goods or services, using General Engineering, Machine and Metalworking Technology, Plant Automation & Maintenance, Engineering Software & Computerisation, Welding, Cutting & Plastics Engineering, Fluid Engineering or measurement, Control & Instrumentation, SouthMACH 2017 offers opportunities you can’t afford to miss.

SouthMACH 17 will provide an effective, engaging and dynamic forum allowing those in the industry to connect and grow, and in doing so, foster the growth and development of many of the South Islands and New Zealand’s manufacturing, engineering and technology associated businesses.

Prime locations are limited so enquire today at www.southmach.co.nz or call or email Exhibition Sales Manager, Aad van der Poel on 09 976 8350 / 021 314 199 aad@xpo.co.nz