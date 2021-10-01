Spot-light Systems acquired by NEP live events division

Big Picture New Zealand today announced the acquisition of Spot-light Systems by parent company NEP Group, the leading technology partner for content creators around the globe. Headquartered in Auckland, Spot-light Systems is a lighting production and design company servicing live events, corporate communications, and broadcast sectors with an outstanding reputation for smart delivery.



The deal strengthens NEP’s Live Events business in New Zealand by adding lighting assets and capabilities to Big Picture’s strong offering in the region.



Big Picture continues its success as the leading video solutions provider in the region, with its array of cutting-edge technology in camera systems, media servers, projection and LED displays, serving the live events, broadcast, corporate and virtual production sectors.



“By combining Spot-light Systems with Big Picture we are able to provide a comprehensive video and lighting solution for our clients” commented Joe Bonanno, CEO of Big Picture “This is the natural next step for Big Picture New Zealand”.



“We have had a long-standing relationship with Spot-light Systems, dating back ten years and often working on the same projects” Paul Carppe, General Manager of Big Picture New Zealand, added.



“Big Picture shares a similar culture and commitment to that of Spot-light Systems. This partnership will ensure both companies will evolve into the future with a broader client reach. Our aim is to continue to provide exceptional service to our customers and be at the forefront of live event and broadcast technology innovation,” said Benjimen Cooper, Founder of Spot-light Systems.



Simon Garrett broadens his role at Big Picture as Head of Broadcast and special events Lighting, supported by Matt Tong. Spot-light Systems will continue to operate as usual. Ben Cooper and Alex Oldham along with their core contractors will remain at Woodson Place. “Big Picture’s technology, resources and expertise complement Spot-light Systems and position us to better meet the needs of an evolving event landscape.” Simon commented.



