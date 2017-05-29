New Stonewood Home Canterbury Franchise

(PR.co.nz) Stonewood Homes has announced the opening of a Mid Canterbury franchise office in June this year. The franchise has been purchased by Nigel and Amy Hollamby and Chris and Kelly Karton, who are existing Stonewood Homes franchise owners, operating Stonewood Homes South Canterbury.

“We are delighted to see one of our existing franchisees expanding their business to establish in an additional territory.” said Mike Allan, Franchise Manager, Stonewood Homes.

Mike explains that the South Canterbury team have a solid track record and are one of the home building group’s highest performing franchises. In 201 Stonewood Homes South Canterbury took top honours in the Stonewood Homes Awards winning the Supreme Franchise of the Year Award together with the South Island Franchise of the Year and also the Brand Builder of the Year. In the same year they won a silver medal at the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards for their region adding to the Supreme Award at the Master Builder House of the Year in 2012.

Speaking about the new Mid Canterbury franchise acquisition, Chris Karton said,

“We have enjoyed much success in the South Canterbury area managing our operation out of our Timaru office. Expanding our presence in the market makes a Stonewood Home more accessible to the local communities and affords us greater economies of scale in terms of our supply chain and networks of tradespeople.”

“Drawing on the feedback of our Stonewood Homes clients, the Mid & South Canterbury province is an attractive option to build your own home for three key reasons: the lifestyle, affordability and employment opportunities in the area.” he added.

Timaru Quarterly Economic Monitor results reported in December 2016 indicate that property prices continue to rise being pushed up 9.3% but not deterring sales, with positive growth and sales rising by 10%. The number of home builds continues to grow in the region with residential building consents climbing 21% last year.

A positive picture is also painted for Ashburton, which saw 562 houses sold in the 12 months ending December 2016 reflecting a 2% increase on the previous year and well above the national average (0.03%).

Stonewood Homes Mid Canterbury will have their operational base at 326 East Street Ashburton with plans for a showhome in the region in the near future.