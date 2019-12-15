Storesafe Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

A new website has been launched by Storesafe to present information on the business to locals looking for affordable and secure storage solutions. The website is online at: www.storesafe.co.nz

Susan Nash of Storesafe understands the importance of providing clear information to the public. “Some may be confused on what storage solutions there are, so the website aims to showcase what the company offers,” says Ms Nash.



Three main services are covered on the website: storage units; outdoor storage; and container sales.

Storage Units

Storesafe storage units are guaranteed to work for all customers. There are storage solutions for small to large items, like documents, furniture and cars. Customers can access the secured facility 24 hours a day for added convenience.

Outdoor Storage

Outdoor storage units by Storesafe are at competitive rates, especially for boats, campervans, and caravans. The yard offers secure and ample space for cars for long term storage or for those who are flying overseas.

Container Sales

Still looking for extra storage? Storesafe has used shipping containers for sale in 20ft and 40ft sizes and in different grades. Containers can be delivered to your location of choice or stored at the site.

Storesafe offers services in Mosgiel, for locals and those residing in Dunedin

For more information on Storesafe and the storage solutions they offer check out: www.storesafe.co.nz.

Media Release 15 December 2019.