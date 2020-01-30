Tawharanui Proving a Popular Destination for Kiwi Watchers

Matakana tour company, Kiwiness Tours recently introduced a brand-new tour to their list of services.



The Kiwi Walk which takes place on the Tawharanui Peninsula, offers attendees a chance to see the Northern Brown Kiwi in its natural habitat.



Kiwiness Tours Director, Vanessa Wards is well-versed in the region, originally from the area she relocated her successful Queenstown tour company up to the Matakana region in 2018. Specialising in custom tours which take in the areas many wineries and breweries, Wards added the Kiwi watching experience to her tour offering in mid-2019.



“I knew people would really enjoy this unique kind of tour – but I didn’t expect for them to be this popular, this quickly!”.



With the first tour taking place in June of 2019, Wards has since seen a steady stream of customers, eager for the Kiwi encounter.



“I think what people have really enjoyed is that it is not just about viewing a kiwi. You get to learn how to recognise their call and see how they move in their world – you are a visitor in their domain”.



“Walking through the native NZ forest at night is mystical in its own right but getting to see a kiwi in the wild – that’s unforgettable”.



A more hands-on experience than simply viewing a kiwi in captivity, the tour takes participants through the native forest at the predator-free regional park. Truly one of the best places to see a Kiwi in New Zealand, the tour is approximately 3 hours, running from 7:30 p.m – 10:30 p.m in Summer.



Tour group numbers are kept small to ensure attendees get the most out of their experience. Tours are family-friendly and can be booked via Kiwiness Tours website.

Media Release on 30 January 2020

