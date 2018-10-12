Te Aro Wine Launches Urban Wines

(PR.co.nz) Te Aro Wine was established in early 2018 with a mission of creating “fun wine, not fine wine” by Robin Groves and Jules van Costello. Working with vineyards in Hawkes Bay and Martinborough, Te Aro Wine has created a range of wines from the 2018 vintage including Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling, Pinot Noir and Rose offerings. The two wines being released at Friday’s launch are Fruit Bomb of Truthiness, a super-fruity Hawkes Bay Sauvignon Blanc, and Toil and Trouble, a Hawkes Bay grown Pet-Nat.

As well as wine made in central Wellington, Te Aro Wine will also sell wines that are produced and bottled for the winery by like-minded producers. The first of these is Tastes Like, a 2016 Martinborough Sauvignon Blanc with label art by @pepperraccoon.

Wine director Jules van Costello says it’s vital for wine lovers to get a taste of how wine is really made. “Urban wineries allow people to get their hands dirty. It allows them to see and feel how wine is made, removed from the bucolic imagery of rows of vineyards and small rural wine towns.”

“The urban winery movement is growing internationally”, says van Costello, “With production facilities in many cities that (like Wellington) have easy access to local vineyards but also in cities like London and even Gothenburg which are far removed from the nearest vineyard. We think it’s time to bring this concept to Wellington and give this city its own winery.”

The Te Aro Wine cellar door will open in November and the winery space will also host regular wine and other events.

