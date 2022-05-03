The Face Place Welcomes Dr Sanja Cook

Dr Catherine Stone is thrilled to announce that Dr Sanja Cook has joined The Face Place’s medical injecting team.

Dr Cook, who gained her medical degree from the University of Auckland and also works as a GP, comes with a wealth of overseas experience. She worked as an emergency doctor in the NHS for six years, and trained in cosmetic medicine with Derma Medical, top trainers in the UK. She then opened her own busy cosmedicine clinic in Mayfair.

Dr Cook is an expert in wrinkle relaxer and dermal filler, including more advanced injectable treatments such as non-surgical rhinoplasty.

“Having Sanja on board enables us to more fully meet the high demand for expert injectable treatment,” says Dr Catherine Stone. “She will be offering our full range of dermal filler and wrinkle relaxer treatments alongside our intimate wellness and platelet-rich plasma treatments. We’re very excited to have her on board.”

Dr Sanja Cook joins the team at The Face Place’s Takapuna clinic and will be seeing patients from April 29.⁠

Media Release 3 May 2022.