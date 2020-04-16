Thurlow Consulting’s New Director

(PR.co.nz)

Thurlow, a consulting engineers firm with a successful record for over 20 years expands into surveying and land development consultation, bringing on Joe Fletcher as a new director.

At Thurlow Consulting Engineers and Surveyors Ltd., we specialize in offering surveying and land development services. We have over 20 years of experience and have completed thousands of projects. We have done a variety of different types of surveys, including boundary mark-out, scanning, levelling, etc.

Not only are we extremely experienced in surveying and land development, but the thing that sets us apart from other companies is that we can do the majority of tasks that are associated with this type of project under one roof. We have the expertise for whatever your project is, and we can do it efficiently.

We believe that surveying and land development go hand-in-hand. The process that we follow for our projects generally starts with the creation of a comprehensive and accurate site plan. We do this to create a topographical survey. Next, we apply for resource consent. In order to do this, we create reports, drawings, and documents for the Assessment of Environmental Effects, which is used through the resource consent process, and we can also help if you need an expert witness at a public hearing. After, we complete detailed designs, apply for construction consents, and organise a contractor. Depending on the size of the project, we may also prepare tender documents, recommend a contractor, do regular inspections and certifications of the work, and provide you with general project management.

Thurlow Consulting Engineers & Surveyors offer services to land developers, construction companies and residential property owners regarding engineering and development projects across New Zealand.

For more information visit https://thurlow.co.nz/

Media Release 16 April 2020.