Tim Adams to walk from Picton to Bluff

I am Tim Adams and I am going to walk from Picton to Bluff to make a difference! I will walk the length of the South Island of New Zealand to raise funds for the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

I will be carrying photos given to me by family friends and strangers, of those affected by Cancer – they will be walking the distance with me. One of the photos I am carrying is of my Grandad who suffered from lung cancer and passed away when I was twelve years old.

I would love to carry a photo of anyone who has been affected by Cancer. I would also love to hear their stories of the loved ones in the photos and share them during my walk. I will be posting my planned routes on social media and inviting people to walk parts of the journey with me. I want to get my message out so more people can help support the Cancer Society with my journey.



Start date: Saturday, 30 November 2019

Duration: Approximately 23 days

Distance: Approximately 960km

Distance to walk per day: Approximately 41.7km



Why I am walking a.k.a Cancer sucks!

I am thirty five years old and I have been affected by Cancer. Since I was in my early twenties I have wanted to complete a long walk to raise money for the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

I served in the New Zealand Army for almost a decade. Being a soldier walking and marching becomes your bread-and-butter daily routine. You learn to dig deep and to carry on when the going gets tough. I have been training in recent weeks and I have built a substantial support system from my family and friends but also from partners and sponsors all over New Zealand who have become involved in a variety of ways, and the list of helpers is growing every week.

Like so many others in New Zealand who are affected by this disease, I have lost family and friends and I have been denied the opportunity to meet some really great people because they left us much too soon.

My first experience with cancer was when my Grandad had been diagnosed with lung cancer in his late fifties. I was only twelve years old when he passed. I am not alone in this experience; approximately ninety percent of the population is affected physically or emotionally by the big C.



“Late last year a very good friend shared with me about their family member who was struggling with this cruel disease. That person, who I was not lucky enough to meet, ignited a fire to get me off my arse and finally do the walk.”

This is the year! Together we are stronger and together we can help one another!

