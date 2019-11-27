Time to rewire your brain? Wellbeing innovator Akimbo wants to help young adults create a brighter future.

Akimbo are proud to be focussing on young people and helping them to develop healthier mindsets that will set them up for an easier and more fulfilling life ahead.



“Life isn’t easy,” says Akimbo founder Alan Cox. “Young people who are reaching adulthood today are often stressed and not able to cope when things get tough. It shouldn’t be like this.



Akimbo claim their app is a world-first in providing personalised mental coaching. Based on the principles of positive psychology and spaced repetition, the app helps create healthier ‘wiring’ in our mind. The idea for the app came from techniques Cox used to overcome his own struggles with mental health.



The ‘coaching’ sessions inside Akimbo are a blend of spoken content with emotive music and sounds. Behind Akimbo is an algorithm that auto-generates a fresh mix every time you use it, a mix that is personalised to the listener.



“It was imperative that Akimbo was based on solid science but highly accessible to young adults,” says Cox. “In order to help as many people as possible, we had to make Akimbo easy to use in everyday situations.”



Unlike meditation apps that require you to find quiet space and take time out of your day, Akimbo can be used pretty much any time and anywhere. “You can use Akimbo while you’re resting, while you’re walking, even while you’re working,” says Cox.



Alan is overwhelmed by the response Akimbo has got from the community. “I think Akimbo really stands out in a space that’s crowded with me-too apps, especially meditation apps. People who experience Akimbo love the personalised approach and how they can use it while they go about their day.”



The Kickstarter campaign, which runs until December 16th 2019 is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/akimbo/akimbo-a-mobile-app-to-build-mental-fitness-in-young-adults/description and is focussed on philanthropic pledges to support youth groups as well as buying Akimbo subscriptions as a gift.



The funds raised through Kickstarter will play a significant role in getting the app launched, as well as providing a forever free version of the app to those in need who cannot afford a paid subscription.

Media Release on 27 November 2019 by Akimbo Ltd

