Towelling It launches with the aim of improving the kiwi summer experiences

(PR.co.nz) Towelling It is launching a range of extra-large custom designed beach towels – just in time for New Zealand’s Summer.

Founded by Emma Lou and Charlotte Rose, Towelling It aims to improve the Kiwi Beach experience with a product designed in New Zealand.

“I was frustrated by the size of beach towels currently on the market – I was always bringing two with me to the beach”, comments Lou.

The idea of creating an extra-large beach towel stuck. Lou partnered with Rose, whose background was in Graphic Design and together they set out to create a uniquely designed, high quality, extra-large beach towel.

“Spending time at the beach is a big part of most Kiwi’s summer experience – we wanted to create a product which made this experience more comfortable”.

Towelling It’s range of beach towels measure 1 metre x 2 metres, feature a pocket to place belongings and are made from 100% cotton. The products feature original designs from Lou and can be custom designed for bulk orders.

The pair place emphasis not only on product size, but also on quality, from design through to the thick, soft, long-lasting material used.

Planning to broaden their product range for summer 2016, Lou and Rose will be expanding their offerings for both individual and corporate markets, launching a new beach towel and bag combo.

“We are currently working to get our products into relevant New Zealand stores – we would like to make our product available to as many people as possible”.

Media Release on 18 October 2016 by Towelling It

