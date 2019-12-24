PR.co.nz

Travel Cars NZ moves to Grey Lynn



Travel Cars NZ moves to Grey Lynn, the campervan business located now in a central location will offer a bigger range of campervans for sale.

Surrounded by backpacker hostels many tourists will find easier to find the right car for their trips near their accommodation.

The range of cars the dealership offers is mixed, from small cars, to station wagons and campervans self and non self contained.

Additionally Travel Cars offers to their customers mechanical warranty, buy back option and they have a testing officer for self contained certifications.

Media Release on 24 December 2019

Media Contact
Luis, Travel Cars NZ
Email: info@travelcarsnz.com
Phon: 0211970007
Website: https://www.travelcarsnz.com
 

 



