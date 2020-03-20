Turner Automotive Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Turner Automotive showcases their auto-electrical services in a newly launched website.

Auckland locals in need of mobile auto electrical services have a new source of information after Turner Automotive recently launched a new website: www.mobilemechanicauckland.co.nz.

Gabe Turner of Turner Automotive wants to inform locals of their full range of services as mobile mechanics and auto-electricians. “If you’d rather the convenience of your vehicle being serviced or repaired at your home or work than having to take it to a garage, our experienced mechanics can come to you. With specialist diagnostic equipment and a full set of tools in our vans, our mechanics have expert knowledge to solve the most complicated of jobs on the spot” says Mr Turner.

Three main services are covered on the website: auto electrical repairs & breakdowns; mobile car servicing and WOF repairs; and mobile mechanic services.

Auto Electrical Repairs & Breakdowns

Turner Automotive offers specialist auto-electrical services and mobile vehicle diagnostics for all makes and models across Auckland. They also offer a prompt breakdown service for vehicles that won’t start or alarms that need disabling urgently, they even operate on Sundays.

Mobile Car Servicing & WOF Repairs

Turner Automotive’s mobile car servicing makes it easy to get your car checked wherever you are in Auckland – great for tradies, stay-at-home parents and busy professionals. Get your WOF repairs and mobile car servicing done at the same time at competitive prices, or get your full fleet serviced conveniently on-site.

Mobile Mechanic

Get back on the road quickly and safely with the team of mobile mechanics team from Turner Automotive. From changing your oil, repairing brakes and replacing the cambelt, they will come to you in their fully equipped vans to promptly respond to customers in need.

As Gabe says, “our vans are fully-equipped workshops on wheels which give us the means to diagnose and fix any problems right there and then. No matter where in Auckland you are, from Pukekohe to Matakana, we’ll get you back on the road safely.”

Turner Automotive operates from Matakana through Mt Albert to Manukau and Pukekohe, and across Auckland, and respond to emergency call outs 7 days a week including Saturdays and Sundays.

For other details on Turner Automotive and the services they offer, check out: www.mobilemechanicauckland.co.nz.

