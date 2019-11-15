Web Genius Otago Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Locals looking for digital marketing solutions now have a new source of information, after local company Web Genius Otago recently launched a new website: www.webgeniusotago.co.nz.

Suzanne Edington of Web Genius Otago makes the point that with the many marketing companies offering similar services, it is necessary that their clients understand what it is that they do. “I enjoy demystifying Google with clients. Most businesses have a website but don’t understand how Google works and why their website isn’t higher in searches than their competitors.”

The website focuses on three main areas: websites; SEO; and branding.

Websites

Web Genius Otago offers web design services that can help in attracting more new customers. Any business can benefit from the company’s proven methods for performing well in Google rankings, and generating new enquiries.

SEO / Google Ads

In order to increase the visibility of the business in a competitive market, SEO and Google Ads is the answer. Find the best option for targeting potential customers by getting in touch with an experienced online marketing consultant.

Branding

Work along with Suzanne and the trusted partners of Web Genius Otago in creating a consistent brand throughout the marketing plans of the business. From logo design, signage, photographs and social media, being consistent is one of the keys for a successful offline and online marketing campaign.

As Suzanne Edington says, “I have a great team that work with me to create our websites and I’m thankful to them for achieving amazing results.”

Web Genius Otago services across Otago and Southland

For more information on Web Genius Otago and the services they provide check out: www.webgeniusotago.co.nz.

Media Release 15 November 2019.