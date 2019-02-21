(PR.co.nz). The team behind Wellington’s premiere yoga studio, Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing, have announced a special Wellington Pride Koha Class celebrating the Wellington Pride Festival, on March 9th at 10 AM.

“Our studio name ‘Awhi’ says it all: we are here to embrace, help and support everyone on their Wellbeing journey,” shared Jase Te Patu, co-owner of the studio. “I know what it’s like to be ostracised for being LGBTQI myself, so even more we embrace inclusivity at our whare. If yoga can help some of our community with their physical, mental or emotional wellbeing, whilst celebrating PRIDE, then I’m definitely in! This class is for all levels, all genders, ALL people – KŌTAHITANGA.”

Proceeds from this special class will all be donated to Youthline Wellington. Last year, they received over 150,000 texts, calls and emails from young people in need, with an estimate of over 8,000 of those being from Rainbow young people. Youthline is at the forefront of supporting New Zealand’s youth and have been supporting Rainbow communities since 1970. This is where Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing come in as a firm ally for the Rainbow community with added support for this great cause.

“Yoga in essence means to unite – regardless of gender, race or anything else,” said co-owner Justine Hamill. “In a society where depression and suicide are at an all time high we are proud to offer our whare as a place of total inclusion, where all come to practice, breath and be part of the whānau with 100% acceptance. For this reason we are super happy to be hosting a special class to Awhi the LGBTQI+ community with all proceeds to Youthline Wellington.”

For more information or to sign up for this class, you can visit the website at www.awhiyoga.co.nz.

