Whanganui Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing and community lockdown taking effect, Whanganui Community Foundation has set up a new Response Fund to support community organisations affected by the crisis in the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Waimarino regions, effective immediately. The application process is simple, and successful applicants will be provided with the funds in as short a period as possible.

The fund was created by the trustees of the Whanganui Community Foundation on 26 March and is anticipated to continue for at least three months. Board chair, Trevor Goodwin, was delighted that there was unanimous support from trustees for this timely initiative.

“During this unprecedented time, we know that many organisations are struggling,” says Foundation Manager, Stephen Brandon. “Many local non-profits are at the centre of health and social service provision and have had to take rapid steps to ensure they can continue to serve the community safely. Others are facing a drop in income due to cancellation of fund-raising events, and unexpected costs such as IT support for remote working. The new fund is designed to support these organisations as they continue to serve our community.”

Grants will be made from the fund for up to $5,000 each, with applications for small grants of up to $1,000 encouraged. Applicants may apply for grants to cover:

1. Costs incurred in providing goods, services, projects or activities for members of the community most in need on the basis of COVID-19, and/or

2. Increased or unexpected operational costs related to COVID-19.

Further information and the simple online application form can be found at www.whanganuicommunityfoundation.org.nz/covid19. Interested organisations are encouraged to contact Foundation Manager Stephen Brandon on 022 595 8700.

Media Release 31 March 2020.