Wilson Trollope Announces Collaboration with Pedro’s Bluff

(PR.co.nz) The creative mind behind Wellington-based fashion label Wilson Trollope has announced a collaboration this week with New Zealand leather accessories brand, Pedro’s Bluff. They’re introducing the purse they co-designed, the Soiree Pochette, a two-in-one bag that can either be used as a wristlet or worn on the shoulder.

“We both love beautiful, timeless, high quality goods,” shared Wilson Trollope designer and founder, Annabelle Wilson. “Why not work together to create a classic bag that embodies these same ideals? We also aimed to capture the essence of Wilson Trollope and our new winter collection, CACTACEAE, as well as the Pedro’s Bluff range of bags and accessories.”

Quality is of the utmost importance to these two ladies. “We have worked with the bag makers to source the calf leather, linen lining and gold hardware,” said said Pedro’s Bluff founder Michelle Anson. “The colours we chose were to complement both of our brands and their current collections. As we wanted it to be an accessory that is easy to wear and could easily transition from day to night, it comes with a leather wrist strap as well as a gold shoulder chain.”

The new design comes with a solid gold tone shoulder strap and leather wristlet, and is the perfect size for your bare essentials: a mobile phone, lipstick and cards.

The Soiree Pochette is available on March 7th at both www.wilsontrollope.com and www.pedrosbluff.com