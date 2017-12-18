Wonderland Wins Instagrammy Social Media Marketer of the Year

(PR.co.nz) Wellington’s own Wonderland Firm, a boutique PR and Social Media Agency, celebrated the end of 2017 with a well-deserved nod to founder Anne Buttar who won an international accolade for Social Media Marketer of the Year. This award was presented as part of the Instagrammy’s, an event sponsored by London-based Hopper HQ, a social media platform used worldwide.

“To say I’m proud of this business and what it has achieved in the last year is an understatement,” shared Founder and a Co-Director Anne Buttar. “It’s not only exciting to have a small New Zealand business taking home the prize over some stiff competition on the international playing field, but it’s also an honour to be recognized by our peers within the industry with the nomination. ”

Wonderland Firm was the only New Zealand business within this industry to be represented in the awards, which were covered across 55 countries worldwide.

“We’re very proud of the recognition for Anne, it truly represents the work we do at Wonderland,” said Glen Buttar, Co-Director. “I feel that with this award we are showing that small businesses, like ourselves, within this industry are more nimble in this new era of social media marketing.”

“Content is still king and strategy for your content is the new queen,” said Anne. “The social media landscape is ever-evolving and frankly, it’s quite exciting. We’re looking forward to seeing what happens in 2018 and discovering the newest in trends as they unravel. You can bet Wonderland will be on top of it, not only for ourselves but for our clients as well.”

Wonderland Firm is a PR and Social Media agency that was founded in 2014 by Anne and Glen Buttar. At its core, Wonderland is a reflection of their own shared personal values of strong and non-negotiable ethics, a healthy company conscience, trust and transparency. Wonderland Firm can be found on Facebook and on Instagram: @wonderlandfirm.

