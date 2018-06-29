Zodiak Introduces Auckland Airbnb Management Service

(PR.co.nz) A 2017 report from Colliers International indicated that Auckland’s shortage of holiday accommodation has reached a critical level.

This squeeze on the Auckland short term rental market has seen an increasing number of people turn to the online private lodging service, Airbnb.

In response to this growing demand for quality Airbnb options in our main centre, Zodiak Management has just launched their dedicated, Airbnb property management service.

Available to those looking to rent out their central city property to short term tenants from both NZ and abroad, Zodiak offers their clients a service which will generate a healthy secondary income, with little to no time investment.

Zodiak does this by managing all aspects of Airbnb rental, from start to finish, including; managing Airbnb listing, communicating with prospective guests, personal check-ins, cleaning and restocking amenities.

“Our goal is to create a hotel-like experience with the Airbnb properties we manage”, comments Zodiak Director, Stefan Nikolic.

“Personally meeting guests at check in, providing hotel quality linen, professionally cleaning between guests – all of these details allows us to position our clients’ properties as highly rated, desirable options on the Airbnb platform”.

It is not just holiday makers who are turning to Airbnb for short term accommodation, more and more private and public sector workers are taking up the platform as companies and government agencies are no longer willing to pay up to $700/night for accommodation during peak periods.

“The demand is certainly increasing. As traditional accommodation options have become more unaffordable, Airbnb rental is now a legitimate option for both professional and holiday maker alike”, say Nikolic.

Zodiak encourages those with an Auckland central property to get in touch for a free consultation and see just how much passive income they can generate.

Media Release on 29 June 2018

Stefan, Zodiak Management

Email: admin@zodiak.co.nz

Phone: +64 212 615 819

Website: https://zodiak.co.nz/