Freedom camping in Queenstown just got a whole lot smarter thanks to a collaborative effort between the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Triptech, the developers of the popular Campermate app. This innovative partnership aimed to improve communication with freedom campers, enhancing their experience while protecting the region’s natural beauty.

Challenges and Solutions:

Recognising the challenges freedom camping can create for the local community and environment, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Triptech sought to find a solution to support existing communication channels and signage, along with work carried out by Responsible Camping Ambassadors.

Campermate, New Zealand’s leading travel app, provided the perfect platform. With over 20,000 app users a day it offers not only the most up-to-date camping information but also a new powerful communication tool for councils and tourism organisations to reach visitors directly during their travels

The partnership aimed to achieve several goals:

Educate freedom campers on recycling and refuse centre locations

Improve understanding of the local camping rules & bylaw

Encourage responsible camping practices and commitment to the Tiaki Promise

Encourage use of commercial campsite options in local area

The Power of In-App Messaging:

Leveraging Campermate’s innovative in-app messaging tool, the campaign sent personalised messages to app users based on their location and interests. Over the campaign period, these targeted messages yielded impressive results:

Over 1,000 messages sent per week

95% message open rate

87% click-through rate, directing users to the QLDC Responsible Camping webpage

Queenstown Lakes District Council sees Positive Outcomes:

QLDC Responsible Camping Programme Manager Amy Galloway observed a significant increase in web traffic to the QLDC Webpage:

61% increase in visits to the Responsible Camping webpage www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/responsible-camping-in-the-queenstown-lakes-district

33% increase in visits to the Recycling Centre location page www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/recycling-centres

Looking Ahead:

Run alongside other council communication efforts, the campaign with Campermate delivered a clear success story. Campermate’s innovative targeted tools demonstrates the power of mobile technology in educating and engaging visitors, fostering responsible camping practices. QLDC is pleased with the results, and this partnership paves the way for exciting future collaborations utilising the latest in-app tools.

Media Release on 31 July 2024

