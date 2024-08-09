DigitalxMarketing Provider for AoG Creative and Media Services

DigitalxMarketing is proud to announce its appointment as a provider for New Zealand’s All-of-Government (AoG) Creative and Media Services panel. This prestigious appointment underscores DigitalxMarketing’s commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions and creative strategies to drive success for its clients.

DigitalxMarketing can significantly help the New Zealand government save money. With extensive experience in digital marketing and a proven track record of delivering results, DigitalxMarketing is well-equipped to optimise government campaigns efficiently. By leveraging advanced AI tools and data-driven strategies, the company can streamline processes, reduce manual labor, and enhance targeting accuracy, leading to more effective use of resources and reduced costs. The integration of AI in campaign management ensures continuous optimisation, allowing for real-time adjustments that maximise ROI and minimise wasteful spending. Partnering with DigitalxMarketing offers the government a reliable, innovative approach to digital marketing that aligns with fiscal responsibility and modern technological advancements.

A Significant Milestone

This inclusion in the AoG panel marks a significant achievement for DigitalxMarketing. The AoG initiative is designed to streamline procurement processes, ensuring that government agencies have access to high-quality services from top-tier providers. As an approved provider, DigitalxMarketing will collaborate with various government departments, ministries, and agencies to help them achieve their communication goals through innovative and effective strategies.

Commitment to Excellence

DigitalxMarketing prides itself on crafting bespoke solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. This selection for the AoG panel is a testament to the team’s expertise, creativity, and dedication to excellence. With a wealth of experience in digital marketing, creative services, and media strategy, DigitalxMarketing ensures that every project is executed with precision and professionalism.

Services for Government Agencies

Government agencies partnering with DigitalxMarketing can expect a seamless and efficient service experience. The team is equipped to handle a wide range of creative and media services, including:

• Strategic Communications Planning: Crafting comprehensive communication strategies that align with agency objectives and resonate with target audiences.

• Creative Design and Production: Delivering high-quality design and production services, from concept development to final execution, across various media platforms.

• Digital Marketing: Implementing cutting-edge digital marketing campaigns that leverage the latest technologies and trends to maximise reach and engagement.

• Media Buying and Planning: Providing strategic media planning and buying services to ensure optimal placement and performance of advertising campaigns.

Looking Ahead

DigitalxMarketing is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with the All-of-Government Creative and Media Services panel. The team is ready to collaborate with government agencies to create impactful and meaningful campaigns that make a difference.

“We are honored to be selected as a provider for the AoG panel,” said Mathew Collins, Managing Director of DigitalxMarketing. “This opportunity allows us to contribute to the success of New Zealand’s government communications and media initiatives, and we look forward to delivering innovative and effective solutions.”

For more information about DigitalxMarketing’s services and how the team can help your organisation achieve its goals, please contact mathew@digitalx.marketing.

Media Release 9 August 2024.