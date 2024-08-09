A New Age Artist Interaction Platform from New Zealand

As online marketplaces are becoming more and more popular, a website dedicated solely to hire pro music and audio professionals sounds like something that is bound to make your life easy.

StudioGigs a Music Production Marketplace (https://www.studiogigs.co/ ) is your solution to this problem. Launched recently based in Auckland, New Zealand, StudioGigs is a music creator’s marketplace where you can hire top rated musicians, StudioGigs helps you to collaborate with other musicians and create music with them as well. Furthermore with a streamlined, user friendly interface, the website works wonderfully for freelance musicians.

Musicians can showcase their skills and find interested clients eager to work with them. Whether you are a musician looking for an audio engineer for mixing, mastering, audio editing or someone to design your album art for your next album, StudioGigs solves your problem in no time. You can also find pro musicians, whether it be drums or piano or guitar player, as well as singers or songwriters for your upcoming project, StudioGigs is just a click away.

The website also provides a section for online instrument lessons or guitar lessons. If you are someone willing to take guitar lessons or learn a music software like Ableton, Pro Tools or Logic, it provides a one stop solution for that as well. Apart from music, podcast production, composing for a film or a game or beat making – you will find all kinds of freelancers on one website.

https://www.studiogigs.co/ Get to choose from a diverse range of musicians with their unique portfolios

Moreover the website encourages a diverse range of musicians to join from different musical backgrounds. Musicians can set up their own portfolios in order to attract a huge global audience. Artists can highlight their work as well. Clients can drop their reviews based on their experiences with the musicians.

Musicians get notified when they get an order and can then interact with the customer on the platform itself.

StudioGigs: What’s more? Musicians get to keep 90% of the earnings; joining is FREE

Joining StudioGigs is FREE for musicians. If you are a musician, it won’t cost you a dime to enlist your services on the website. Furthermore you can keep 90% of the money as the StudioGig success fee is a meagre 10%. And how much a musician can charge is totally upto them, ranging from $100 to $1000.

Seamless hassle-free payment procedure for freelance musicians

Musicians DO NOT need to chase clients anymore. As soon as they complete the order, money is transferred to their account. StudioGigs.co payments are processed on highly secured Stripe and Paypal payment processors. Payment can be withdrawn as soon as it is cleared.

So why the wait? Whether you are someone looking for a song for a mixing engineer, a game composer or if you are a musician looking for work or looking for other musicians to work with for your next release, head out to the site and have a look! https://www.studiogigs.co/

Media Release 9 August 2024.