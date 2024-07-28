Shade Tech Launches in Christchurch

Shade Tech is proud to announce the launch of its new business operations in Christchurch, bringing their range of outdoor shelter solutions to the South Island. With director Tom Holbutt at the helm, the company leverages over a decade of industry experience to offer products that blend quality, durability, and affordability.

Shade Tech’s product line includes louvres, pergolas, retractable awnings, and their innovative acrylic canopy range. These products are designed to transform outdoor spaces into functional areas that can be enjoyed year-round.

“We are super excited to bring our range of Christchurch pergolas to the Garden City,” says Holbutt. “We have received a lot of great feedback so far, particularly for our acrylic canopy range.”

Their acrylic canopy range is a relatively new offering for South Island customers. It provides a modern alternative to traditional outdoor canopies and louvre roof systems.

Shade Tech differentiates itself from larger retailers by providing a hands-on, personalised approach. Holbutt personally consults with each client, ensuring that their shelter solutions are tailored to meet their specific needs and preferences. This bespoke service guarantees a unique and customised experience for every customer.

“Our mission is to offer products that not only stand the test of time but also deliver exceptional value,” Holbutt added. “With over ten years in the industry, we understand the importance of balancing quality and cost-effectiveness. Our approach ensures that each project reflects our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

For more information about Shade Tech and its range of outdoor shelter products, visit their website www.shadetech.nz.

Media Release on 29 July 2024

