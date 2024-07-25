Dynabook E11. Engineered for Education

25th July 2024, Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, the laptop experts, today announced that two new Windows 11 Pro Education equipped E11 Series 11.6” laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles designed for K-12 education are now available.

Engineered to elevate hybrid learning and equipped with advanced features, the Dynabook E11 Series represents a significant advancement in 1-to-1 computing for education. With a strong commitment to products with enhanced durability and performance, these devices seamlessly integrate into modern learning, offering a dynamic educational experience while better preparing students for their future careers.

“We are excited to offer the Dynabook E11 Series laptops and 2-in-1’s for educators and students,” said Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited. “These two new models embody Dynabook’s dedication to the education sector, empowering the next generation of learners and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today’s and tomorrow’s digital world.”

The Dynabook E11 Series offers unparalleled performance and durability, meeting the dynamic needs of K-12 students. With a focus on durability and enhanced functionality, these laptops are designed to elevate hybrid learning environments.

Key features of the Dynabook E11-A and E11W-A Series include:

Enhanced Performance: Equipped with upgraded processors, faster memory, and Wi-Fi 6E technology, the E11-A and E11W-A laptops offer improved performance and connectivity over previous models.

Flexible Configurations: Available in both traditional clamshell and convertible 2-in-1 form factors, these laptops provide versatility to adapt to various learning environments.

Touch Screen Options: Select configurations feature optional touch screens (E11-A clamshell model), enhancing interactivity and facilitating intuitive navigation.

Smart Pen Compatibility: E11W-A 2-in-1 convertibles include a smart pen with Windows Ink support, offering students a creative outlet for learning and collaboration.

Durability Features: Engineered to withstand the rigours of daily use, these laptops feature rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards and mechanically anchored keys.

Optimised for hybrid learning environments, each Dynabook E11 model comes equipped with a diverse array of ports, including HDMI®, USB, LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity. External facing power and Wi-Fi indicator lights allow educators to ensure students are connected and engaged in the classroom, while a high capacity battery ensures E11 Series laptops can keep up with the demands of the school day.

“Equipping our E11 series laptops with Windows 11 Pro Education OS offers numerous advantages to both students, educators, and school IT staff,” continued Angela Walker, “Windows 11 Pro Education OS seamlessly supports both locally installed and web apps, catering to remote or classroom learning scenarios with ease.”

Pricing and Availability:

Pricing: Starts from $780 for the E11-A and $930 for the E11W-A. Pricing quoted includes GST.

Available: Now

To learn more about the new Dynabook E11 education laptops, please contact your Dynabook Authorised Reseller, or visit anz.dynabook.com

Media Release on 25 July 2024

Media Contact

Annette Horst, Dynabook ANZ

ahorst@anz.dynabook.com

+61414996852

https://anz.dynabook.com