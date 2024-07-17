Experience the Magic of Jamaican Cuisine at the Od-Dish Midwinter Dinner Series

‘Od-Dish’ is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated

return of its Midwinter Dinner Series with a captivating new theme: Blue Winter

Wonderland. Join us for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and cultural

celebration on July 26th at Whisky & Wood.

Od-Dish, founded by the passionate team behind 3 Little Birds, is renowned for bringing

the vibrant flavors of Jamaican cuisine to New Zealand’s most iconic food and music

festivals. This winter, we invite you to gather your friends, family, and fellow food

enthusiasts for a communal dining experience like no other.

Event Highlights:

• Culinary Adventure: Indulge in a meticulously crafted 3-course meal that

showcases traditional Jamaican cooking methods and ingredients, presented in

a contemporary setting.

• Welcome Experience: Be greeted with a nostalgic Jamaican cocktail and

tantalizing canapés upon arrival, setting the tone for an evening of delight.

• Live Music: Enjoy the eclectic sounds of our live reggae band, Ras Judah, as they

fill the air with pure sweet songs of reggae music.

• Communal Dining: Experience the warmth and camaraderie of communal

dining with shared long tables, fostering a sense of community and connection.

Event Details:

• Date: July 26, 2024

• Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

• Venue: Whisky & Wood, Level 1/60 Cambridge Terrace, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

• Dress Code: Wear something blue to match our Blue Winter Wonderland theme

• Ticket Price: $85 per person (includes welcome drinks and canapés)

Join Us for an Evening to Remember:

Following the resounding success of Series I, the Blue Winter Wonderland promises to

be even more spectacular. This year, our event theme encourages all guests to wear

something blue, adding a cohesive and vibrant touch to the magical evening.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique culinary journey. Secure your tickets

now and prepare for an evening of flavors, music, and unforgettable memories.

How to Book:

Tickets are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. Purchase your tickets here:

Event Link I https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/3-little-birds-od-dish-midwinter-feast-series-ii/wellington

Media Release 18 July 2024.