Two New Tecra’s for Business Excellence

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, The Laptop Experts, renowned for their range of high performance laptops, proudly announces the launch of its latest Copilot¹ enhanced business devices: the 14.0” Tecra® A40-M and 16.0” Tecra® A60-M.

These new Windows 11 Pro laptops, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 1), combine the finest hardware with advanced AI to set new benchmarks in productivity and performance for businesses.

“At Dynabook ANZ, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that genuinely support the needs of our customers,” said Angela Walker, General Manager, Dynabook ANZ. “By integrating Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors and Copilot¹ AI capabilities, these new Tecra laptops not only enhance efficiency and security but also deliver an exceptional user experience, ensuring that our customers have access to the best and latest technology in the market to power their businesses efficiently.”

Premium Features for Modern Professionals

The Tecra® A60-M is Dynabook’s inaugural 16.0”, AI-enhanced, high performance laptop tailored for mobile professionals. With a slim, portable design and a full-sized backlit 10 key integrated numeric keyboard, it meets the demands of mobile professionals. The 14.0” Tecra A40-M provides seamless productivity that is ideal for anywhere, anytime computing.

AI-Powered Efficiency

Both models feature Copilot AI with a dedicated Copilot key¹ for instant AI assistance, streamlining operations and automating repetitive tasks. Enhancements include AI noise reduction for clear communication, a 5MP webcam with AI features like background blur and face framing and AI-optimised battery management for extended usage.

Sleek and Durable Design

These Tecra models stand out with their compact, lightweight, dark blue chassis that surpasses MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Both laptops offer 16:10 WUXGA displays with touch options, full size backlit keyboards with conferencing hotkeys for Microsoft Teams or Zoom and spacious ClickPads.

Uncompromised Security

As Secured-core PCs, the Tecra A40-M and A60-M are among the most secure laptops available and provide comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats.

These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption and can be configured with optional face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners or smart card reader, ensuring that data remains safe and secure.

Superior Connectivity

With support for Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, these Tecra laptops ensure fast, reliable network access. They also feature a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A and a microSD card slot, providing a clutter-free workspace. The high-resolution display and enhanced audio and video capabilities make them perfect for collaborative and solo work and the USB-C port leads to endless connectivity possibilities.

Leading Service and Support

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimise downtime, reduce IT costs and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for Tecra A40-M starts at $1650 inc GST and Tecra A60-M starts at $1675 inc GST. Both products are available now.

To learn more about the new Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M from Dynabook, please contact your authorised Dynabook reseller, or visit anz.dynabook.com.

For more information about the new Tecra’s and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook’s website.

¹Microsoft Copilot Feature availability varies by market for the devices that have the Copilot in Windows icon, see aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures

About Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited, provides a diverse portfolio of B2B laptop computers. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its products in its own operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability.

Dynabook ANZ is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook ANZ, visit https://anz.dynabook.com/.

Media Release on 19 August 2024

