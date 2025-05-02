Prepare for a night of unforgettable entertainment as Dirtease South Vol. 4 hits the stage at the Southland Musicians Club this Matariki weekend. This all-live, high-energy variety spectacular showcases the best in burlesque, magic, circus, and drag—with comedic moments woven throughout the night.

Featuring a stellar lineup of local legends and national stars, Dirtease South is a celebration of bold performance, sparkling talent, and fierce creativity. From sultry striptease to jaw-dropping circus feats and outrageous drag artistry, it’s a feast for the senses—and a perfect night out for grown-ups ready to celebrate.

The show is produced by Jersey Rhein, Invercargill’s own multi award-winning burlesque artist and mentor, known for pushing boundaries and building platforms for performers across Aotearoa. Now in its fourth instalment, Dirtease South has fast become Invercargill’s hottest new variety show.

WHEN: Saturday, June 21, 2025

WHERE: Southland Musicians Club, Invercargill

WHAT: All-live variety show featuring burlesque, magic, circus & drag with comedic flair

R18: Contains adult themes and nudity

TICKETS: On sale now at www.trybooking.com or via @jersey_rhein on Linktree

Get ready to laugh, cheer, and be amazed—Dirtease South Vol. 4 is a night you won’t want to miss.

Media Release 2 May 2025.