Advanced access control and automation solutions are becoming increasingly important across New Zealand’s key industries, with global brand FAAC now offering its systems nationwide through official distributor Aero NZ.

With decades of experience delivering automation technology to high-demand environments worldwide, FAAC provides solutions tailored to sectors such as healthcare, education, transport, and commercial infrastructure. The expansion into New Zealand brings proven systems designed to manage both pedestrian and vehicle access in busy, high-traffic settings.

In healthcare environments, FAAC systems support safe and efficient movement through automatic doors, secure entry points, and controlled access areas. Hospitals and medical facilities benefit from reliable automation that enhances hygiene, accessibility, and operational flow.

Educational institutions, including schools and universities, are also adopting advanced access control to improve safety on campus. FAAC’s solutions allow for controlled entry, helping to manage both student and visitor access while maintaining an open and functional environment.

Transport hubs such as airports, railway stations, and ports require high-performance systems capable of handling constant use. FAAC’s automatic barriers, turnstiles, and high-security bollards are engineered to operate continuously while maintaining strict security standards.

Commercial buildings and corporate offices are another key area of growth, where integrated access systems improve both convenience and security. From automatic entrances to access-controlled parking and pedestrian flow, FAAC solutions help streamline everyday operations.

Across all sectors, the focus remains on reliability, safety, and ease of use. FAAC systems are designed to perform under pressure, delivering consistent operation while supporting compliance with modern safety requirements.

With Aero NZ providing local distribution and support, New Zealand organisations can now access these globally trusted systems with confidence. The partnership ensures that installation, maintenance, and technical guidance are readily available, helping businesses implement automation solutions that meet their specific needs.

As infrastructure continues to develop across New Zealand, the demand for efficient and secure access systems is expected to grow. FAAC’s expansion into the market positions it as a key provider of automation technology for industries where performance and reliability are essential.

Find out more information about FAAC automation and smart access solutions in New Zealand on the FAAC New Zealand website.

Media Release on 25 June 2026

FAAC TECHNOLOGIES NZ

sales@aero.net.nz

09 263 6967

https://faactechnologies.co.nz/