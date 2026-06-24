Advance Build launches FREE guide to help NZ clubs deliver new facilities with less stress

Advance Build has released a practical new resource to support New Zealand sports clubs and community organisations plan and deliver clubroom projects with greater clarity, reduced risk and less reliance on construction expertise.

The ‘Better Facilities. Built Right. No Surprises’ guide comes as clubs across New Zealand face growing pressure to upgrade ageing facilities and deliver modern spaces for their communities – often with limited budgets and volunteer-led committees.

Why club construction projects can be tricky to navigate

Club committees play a vital role in delivering grassroots sport across New Zealand, but many are made up entirely of volunteers. When major facility upgrades are required, these committees are often tasked with coordinating complex projects – without prior construction experience.

Joseph Simpkin, Director at Advance Build, says these sorts of projects can quickly become overwhelming, particularly when there’s uncertainty around cost and timelines.

‘Many clubs are looking to expand their facilities, which often require major infrastructure and construction commitments,’ he says. ‘Often, however, the committees find themselves without the tools or experience to do so confidently.

‘And if things go wrong – whether it’s delays, budget blowouts or general disruption – it impacts the whole club community.’

An easy-to-follow guide designed for early-stage decision-makers

The new Advance Build guide is intended to support clubs at the earliest stages of planning, before major commitments are made. It draws on the organisation’s experience of managing 600+ construction projects over more than 17 years in the industry.

The downloadable resource provides a practical overview of key considerations, including budgeting and delivery approaches – and what committees should understand before progressing a build.

Rather than focusing on technical construction detail, the guide is written in plain language and is a helpful resource for committees who haven’t managed a building project before.

The ‘Better Facilities. Built Right. No Surprises.’ guide outlines:

– Why NZ clubs are rethinking how they build

– Reasons why prefab is ideal for building club facilities

– How one NZ rugby club delivered new facilities – without disrupting their season

– The complete 6-step journey Advance Build guides you through – from first conversation to keys-in-hand.

Shift toward prefab and faster delivery

Advance Build says the release of the guide reflects a wider shift in how community facilities are being delivered across New Zealand. Rising construction costs, labour constraints and increasing demand for faster delivery are all driving more organisations to consider prefab and modular approaches.

‘With prefab, most of the construction happens offsite in a controlled factory environment,’ Joseph says. ‘That means these projects are less vulnerable to weather delays, labour shortages and onsite disruption.

‘In fact, the prefab approach can be up to 62% faster than traditional construction,’ he continues. ‘That speed of delivery is making prefab an increasingly attractive option for sports clubs and community organisations seeking more certainty around budgets and timelines.’

Supporting better decisions for community infrastructure

Advance Build says the purpose of the guide is to improve decision-making, rather than promote a single construction method.

‘We’re seeing more clubs wanting to upgrade their facilities, but many committees don’t know where to start,” Joseph explains. ‘This guide is about giving them clarity early in the process so they can make informed choices about what’s right for their community.

‘For most committees, this is a once-in-a-generation project. Having the right information upfront can make a real difference to outcomes.’

Download your guide today

Thinking about new clubroom facilities or in the early stages of planning?

The ‘Better Facilities. Built Right. No Surprises.’ guide is now available for download via Advance Build’s website. Get yours today or reach out to the Advance Build team for a no-obligation chat.

Media Release on 24 June 2026

Jonny Simpkin, Advance Build

info@advancebuild.co.nz

0800 FASTBUILD

https://advancebuild.co.nz/commercial/clubroom/