Lazy Bear’s Most Comfortable Hoodie

After spending years crafting campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands, Bjorn knows better than most what makes a product worth talking about. That’s exactly why, when he couldn’t find a hoodie that matched his standards for quality, comfort, and conscious materials, he built one himself.

Lazy Bear is a New Zealand-born clothing brand on a mission to redefine what a hoodie can be. Crafted from premium natural materials and designed for people who refuse to settle for synthetic shortcuts, every piece is built to feel as good as it looks — and to last.

“I’ve spent my career helping brands tell better stories,” said Bjorn, founder of Lazy Bear. “But the best story is always a great product. I wanted to create something I’d actually wear — made from materials I actually believe in.”

Unlike the fast-fashion hoodies flooding the market, Lazy Bear takes a different approach. Natural fibres. Considered construction. A fit that works whether you’re in the mountains or on the move. For Kiwis who care about what they put on their bodies — and where it comes from — Lazy Bear fills a gap that has long been empty in the New Zealand market.

The brand launches with a focused range of premium hoodies, available direct to consumers online, with a commitment to keeping quality front and centre at every price point.

Media Release 22 June 2026.