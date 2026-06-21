Christchurch’s “Kissing Tree” in Tree of the Year Competition

A much-loved riverside tree known locally as the “Kissing Tree” is one of six finalists in the 2026 New Zealand Tree of the Year competition.

The Camperdown elm beside the Avon River, near Christchurch’s historic band rotunda and waka mooring, has become one of the city’s most recognisable and quietly romantic landmarks.

Voting is now underway in the nationwide competition celebrating the trees that help shape New Zealand’s landscapes, communities and personal stories.

Planted in 1930, the sweeping weeping elm has stood along the riverbank for nearly a century, becoming part of the everyday life and scenery of central Christchurch.

For many, it is simply a beautiful tree in a peaceful setting. But for others, it is known as the “Kissing Tree” — a place tied to personal memories and quiet moments shared beneath its cascading canopy.

Tree of the Year Chair Brad Cadwallader says the tree is a strong example of how deeply people can connect with the natural environment in everyday spaces.

“This is a tree people don’t just pass by — they experience it,” he said. “It invites you to pause, look up into the canopy, and spend a moment in one of Christchurch’s most distinctive riverside settings.”

Among the stories associated with the tree is that of a couple who shared their first kiss beneath its flowering branches, surrounded by soft blossoms and filtered evening light.

“It’s those kinds of personal moments that give trees meaning beyond their physical form,” said Cadwallader. “They become part of people’s memories and stories of place.”

Set beside the Avon River, the elm sits within a landscape that includes the band rotunda and waka mooring — forming one of the city’s most atmospheric public spaces.

The competition has already attracted attention after one of the six finalists, the Mighty Old Mataī near Dunedin, was discovered to have fallen over just days after voting opened. Despite the setback, organisers have confirmed it remains in contention.

Cadwallader says Christchurch has a particularly strong emotional contender this year.

“Few trees are known so clearly by their connection to human experience. That’s what makes this one special.”

The six finalists were selected from nominations received from across New Zealand and represent some of the country’s most significant and beloved trees.

Voting is open now at www.treeoftheyear.co.nz.

Media Release 22 June 2026