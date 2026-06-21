Wellington’s Bucket Tree Competes for New Zealand Tree of the Year

A tree shaped like an upside-down bucket for nearly 150 years is flying Wellington’s flag in the 2026 New Zealand Tree of the Year competition.

Known locally as the Bucket Tree, the distinctive macrocarpa in Tawa is among six finalists competing for the national title. While many notable trees are celebrated for their size or age, the Bucket Tree has earned its place through something far more unusual – generations of careful trimming that have maintained its iconic shape since the nineteenth century.

Voting is now underway in the annual competition, which celebrates the remarkable trees that help shape New Zealand’s landscapes, communities and history.

Tree of the Year Chair Brad Cadwallader says the Bucket Tree is one of the most distinctive finalists in this year’s competition.

“You don’t see many trees that have been deliberately shaped and maintained by successive generations for almost 150 years. It’s part tree, part living sculpture, and entirely unique.”

The tree was planted in the 1850s on Boscobel Farm in Tawa and is named after the property’s original owner, William Earp. Since around 1879 it has been regularly trimmed into the form of an upturned bucket, creating a silhouette instantly recognisable to locals.

Cadwallader says the tree represents an important piece of Wellington’s heritage.

“Many historic trees are valued because they are large or ancient. The Bucket Tree is special because of the continuity of care it represents. For generations people have maintained not just the tree itself, but the tradition behind it.”

This year’s competition has already produced an unexpected twist after one of the finalists, the Mighty Old Mataī near Dunedin, was discovered to have fallen over just days after voting opened. Despite the setback, organisers have confirmed the veteran tree remains in contention.

While the fallen Mataī has attracted national attention, Cadwallader believes Wellington’s quirky contender has every chance of winning over the public.

“The Bucket Tree has character. People remember it, they talk about it, and they smile when they see it. That’s exactly the sort of connection Tree of the Year is all about.”

The six finalists were selected from nominations received from across New Zealand and represent some of the country’s most significant and beloved trees.

Voting is open now at www.treeoftheyear.co.nz.

Media Release 22 June 2026.