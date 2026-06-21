Aucklands Extraordinary Contenders in Tree of the Year Contest

Auckland is represented by two extraordinary contenders in the 2026 New Zealand Tree of the Year competition, each with a remarkable story to tell.

The Sangro Survivor, a Judas tree in Pukekohe grown from seed collected in Italy during World War II, and Old Goff, a giant Sydney red gum in Hobsonville recognised as the largest known specimen of its species in the world, are among six finalists competing for the national title.

Voting is now underway in the annual competition, which celebrates the remarkable trees that help shape New Zealand’s landscapes, communities and history.

Tree of the Year Chair Brad Cadwallader says Auckland’s finalists highlight the diversity of stories that trees can carry.

“The Sangro Survivor is much more than a beautiful tree. It is a living link to the Second World War and one family’s journey from a battlefield in Italy back to New Zealand.”

The tree traces its origins to the Sangro Valley, where New Zealand soldier Sam Allen was wounded in combat and took refuge beneath a Judas tree. During his recovery he collected seed from the tree and later brought it home to New Zealand. More than 80 years later, the descendant of that wartime tree continues to grow in Auckland as a living memorial to survival, remembrance and family.

In contrast, Old Goff, or simply The Orange Tree, has earned international recognition for its extraordinary size.

Believed to be around 146 years old, the magnificent Sydney red gum dominates its surroundings with a huge spreading canopy and distinctive orange, pink and cream bark. It is currently recognised as the largest known specimen of its species anywhere in the world.

“Old Goff is one of those trees that stops people in their tracks,” said Cadwallader. “It is an exceptional specimen by any measure and a tree Auckland can be genuinely proud of.”

This year’s competition has already produced an unexpected twist after one of the finalists, the Mighty Old Mataī near Dunedin, was discovered to have fallen over just days after voting opened. Despite the setback, organisers have confirmed the veteran tree remains in contention.

While the fallen Mataī has captured national attention, Cadwallader says Auckland voters have two exceptional local candidates worthy of support.

“One tells an incredible story of war, refuge and remembrance. The other is a world-class tree recognised internationally for its size and beauty. Both are unique, both have deep connections to their communities, and both deserve to be celebrated.”

The six finalists were selected from nominations received from across New Zealand and represent some of the country’s most significant and beloved trees.

Voting is open now at www.treeoftheyear.co.nz.

Media Release 22 June 2026.