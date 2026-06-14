Fallen Finalist Sparks Drama in NZ Tree of the Year

The 2026 New Zealand Tree of the Year competition has taken an unexpected turn, with one of the six finalists being discovered to have fallen over just days after voting opened.

The Mighty Old Mataī, a much-loved forest giant at Glenfalloch near Dunedin, was found lying on the forest floor by an Otago Daily Times reporter who had travelled to photograph the tree following its selection as a finalist.

While the discovery came as a shock, organisers have confirmed the veteran tree will remain in the competition.

“Like many people, we’re saddened by the news,” said Tree of the Year Chair Brad Cadwallader.

“The Mighty Old Mataī was selected as a finalist because it was an exceptional tree with a remarkable story and a strong connection to the people who know and value it. While the loss of any notable tree is disappointing, it also serves as a reminder that even our oldest and most cherished trees are not here forever.”

Rather than ending the tree’s campaign, news of its demise appears to have sparked a groundswell of support.

Following media coverage of the fallen finalist, voting for the Mighty Old Mataī increased significantly as New Zealanders rallied behind the veteran tree.

“Tree of the Year is ultimately about people and their connection to trees,” said Cadwallader. “The Mighty Old Mataī’s story did not end because it fell over. If anything, its legacy and the affection people have for it are now even more apparent.”

Competition organisers say the tree’s fall highlights exactly why notable trees deserve recognition.

“In some respects, its sudden loss reinforces the purpose of Tree of the Year. It reminds us that these remarkable trees won’t be here forever and that we should celebrate them while we still can.”

The Trust also points out that while the Mataī has fallen, it remains an important part of the forest ecosystem.

“In a natural forest environment, a fallen tree continues to provide habitat for insects, fungi, birds and other wildlife, gradually returning nutrients to the forest over many years. The Mighty Old Mataī will continue to contribute to the bush environment and remain a point of interest for visitors, albeit in a very different form.”

The Mighty Old Mataī is one of six finalists competing for the 2026 title. The diverse field includes a giant pūriri from Brooklands Park in New Plymouth, a world champion in Auckland, and several other remarkable trees from around the country, each with their own unique stories and passionate local supporters.

While the fallen Mataī has captured early headlines, organisers say the competition remains wide open.

“Every finalist has an incredible story to tell,” said Cadwallader. “One of the great things about Tree of the Year is discovering the connections people have with these trees and the role they play in their communities. We encourage everyone to visit the website, learn about all six finalists, and cast their vote.”

It seems New Zealanders have a soft spot for an underdog.

“Or perhaps in this case,” Cadwallader laughed, “an underlog.”

Voting in the 2026 New Zealand Tree of the Year competition remains open at www.treeoftheyear.co.nz.

Media Release 15 June 2026.