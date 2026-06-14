Final01 Launches AI-Assisted Architectural Render Review Platform

Final01, a new platform designed to help architects, designers and 3D artists improve the quality of architectural renders, has officially launched.

Founded by architectural visualisation veteran David Hillier, co-founder of Auckland-based studio One to One Hundred, Final01 combines AI image analysis with a professionally developed render review framework to provide structured feedback on architectural imagery.

The platform evaluates renders across six key categories:

• Composition & Camera

• Lighting

• Materials & Geometry

• Landscaping & Context

• Realism & CG Artefacts

• Narrative & Mood

Users receive scored reviews, prioritised recommendations, and curated visual reference imagery designed to help identify opportunities for improvement and better understand professional-quality visual standards.

Hillier, who has worked in architectural visualisation for more than 20 years and serves as a CG Connect Awards judge, said the platform was created to make professional render feedback more accessible.

“Architectural visualisation artists often improve through critique and iteration, but access to experienced art direction can be limited,” said Hillier.

“Final01 was developed to help artists identify what is working, what isn’t, and which changes are most likely to improve realism, visual impact and commercial effectiveness.”

Unlike general-purpose AI image critique tools, Final01 has been built specifically for visualisation workflows and calibrated using a dedicated rubric and visual library.

The platform is suitable for:

• Archviz artists

• Architects

• Designers

• Property marketing teams

• Students

• Freelancers

• Visualisation studios

New users currently receive three complimentary reviews. Final01 is available globally.

Media Release 15 June 2026.