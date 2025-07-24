Hacking the Economic Downturn : Killing It Online in 2025

While 2025 has presented economic challenges for many industries across New Zealand, some local businesses are defying the trend, and they are doing it online. From boutique retailers to service providers, those with strong, well-optimised websites are not just surviving, but thriving. The key to their success lies in building a digital presence that prioritises visibility, user experience, and search performance.

Businesses that invested early in their websites and SEO strategies are now reaping the rewards. One company leading the way is The Web Guys, a digital marketing and web design agency based in Auckland. Their client base spans the country, and many have achieved significant growth by focusing on search engine optimisation and intuitive web design.

According to Alon Olah, General Manager, having a robust online presence is no longer just an option. “Businesses with a strong SEO foundation and user-friendly websites are pulling ahead,” says Olah. “In times like these, it’s not always necessary to outspend your competitors, you just need to outrank them.”

As economic pressures mount, many New Zealand businesses are becoming more strategic about where they direct their marketing budgets. Rather than relying on traditional advertising methods, the most successful brands are focusing on digital assets that offer long-term value, starting with their websites.

“We have seen clients increase conversions by over 40 per cent simply by making their websites faster, easier to navigate, and clearer in their messaging,” says Krish Gounder, UX/UI Designer at The Web Guys. “People are short on time. If your website is slow or difficult to navigate, visitors will likely leave. If it is intuitive and optimised for search, they will stay, browse and buy.”

The Importance of Being Found

In today’s crowded digital landscape, visibility is essential. A beautiful website may impress, but if it’s not ranking on the first page of Google, it might as well not exist. This is where search engine optimisation (SEO) becomes vital to success in 2025. “The businesses that are doing well online are not always the biggest,” Olah explains. “They are the ones appearing at the top of search results when people are actively looking for their services or products. That visibility is not accidental; it comes from having SEO built into the foundation of the website.”

Gounder adds that good design is inseparable from performance. “Google rewards websites that people engage with. If users bounce immediately without interacting, your search rankings will decline. UX is no longer just about how things look; it’s also about how they function. It directly affects how well your site performs in search engines.”

Real Growth for Kiwi Businesses

Throughout the country, businesses that focus on building strong websites and implementing effective SEO strategies are now benefiting from consistent leads and stronger brand recognition.

From trades businesses in Tauranga to e-commerce stores in Wellington, Olah shares that The Web Guys’ clients are seeing growth in organic traffic, improved customer engagement, and higher conversion rates. One property-sector client experienced a 95 per cent increase in organic enquiries within six months of launching their new SEO-focused site.

“We build scalable digital solutions,” says Olah. “That means websites that do more than look great. They deliver results on Google, work seamlessly on mobile, and contribute to measurable business outcomes.”

Moving Forward in 2025

In a year where every investment must count, digital strategy has become a priority. Businesses that are succeeding online in 2025 are those that understand the value of long-term digital assets. By focusing on search visibility, fast-loading pages, and user-friendly navigation, they are building resilience in uncertain times.

“Having a strong online presence is no longer optional,” says Gounder. “Your website is your storefront, your sales assistant, and your reputation all rolled into one. If it is not working for you, then you are missing out on opportunities.”

As more New Zealand businesses look for ways to adapt to the current climate, those already performing well online are offering a clear model for success. The formula is straightforward: prioritise SEO, focus on user experience, and build a digital presence that works hard every day. “We are not just creating websites,” says Olah. “We are helping Kiwi businesses position themselves for long-term growth.”

Media Release 24 July 2025.