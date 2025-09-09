Inside New Zealand’s Largest Artificial Grass Range with Urban Turf Solutions

We’ve built New Zealand’s most comprehensive artificial grass range, now featuring over 40 varieties designed specifically for Kiwi conditions. Operating from our Wairau Valley headquarters with South Island distribution through Christchurch, we’re seeing unprecedented demand from homeowners seeking alternatives to traditional lawn maintenance.

Our expansive range addresses everything from family backyards to challenging spaces like shady courtyards, pool surrounds, and rooftop terraces. The collection spans different pile heights and constructions, with options specifically engineered for high-traffic areas, pet-friendly spaces, and decorative applications.

Our flagship products combine sports-grade durability with landscape aesthetics, featuring wide sports-grade yarn paired with finer landscape yarn for optimal performance and appearance. All products include UV stabilisation crucial for New Zealand’s harsh sun conditions, ensuring colour retention and material integrity over time.

Base preparation remains critical for any artificial grass project. We provide technical support whether customers install themselves or use our contractors. Poor drainage or inadequate foundation work creates problems regardless of turf quality, which is why we emphasise proper installation guidance.

Our products are Manufactured at our own manufacturing plant on the Gold Coast, offering tighter quality control and local expertise producing turf. Our 7-year warranty covers the residential landscaping range, with maintenance guides helping homeowners maximise their investment.

Our range includes pet-friendly options addressing odour control and superior drainage performance. We’re seeing particular growth in urban areas where traditional lawns struggle with shade, small spaces, or heavy foot traffic from children and pets.

We handle projects from courtyard installations to expansive residential lawns, managing everything from initial site measures through final installation. Our product specifications and samples allow customers to compare options thoroughly before making decisions.

The artificial grass market has evolved significantly, especially in New Zealand, with modern products offering improved realism and performance compared to earlier generations. We position ourselves at the premium end, focusing on products delivering long-term value rather than competing solely on price.

Our range addresses the everyday advantages that matter to New Zealand households: eliminating mowing, reducing water consumption, maintaining year-round green appearance, and minimising allergy triggers. The surfaces provide resilience for high-traffic areas, including spaces with active pets or children.

For homeowners considering artificial grass, we offer site measures and quotes across our coverage areas. Our approach combines the largest product selection in New Zealand with installation expertise and ongoing support, ensuring customers get turf that performs as intended for years to come.

Media Release on 10 September 2025

Media Contact

Urban Turf Solutions

info@urbanturfsolutions.co.nz

0508 872 268

https://urbanturfsolutions.co.nz/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWRx_Rij3gM