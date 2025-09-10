An alternative Accommodation Offering for Businesses

Mr Rental Northland Introduces Tailored Hybrid Accommodation Solutions for Infrastructure, Construction, Forestry, Government and Business Sectors Northland, NZ – In response to the growing demand for cost-effective and comfortable staff accommodation in the infrastructure, construction, government and business sectors, Mr Rental Northland is proud to announce a specialised Hybrid Accommodation service — combining the affordability of long-term rentals with the comfort and flexibility of home-style living.

Unlike traditional motel stays or the rising costs of Airbnb bookings, Mr Rental Northland offers fully furnished accommodation tailored to each business’s unique requirements. From short-term project work to long-term secondments and relocations, businesses can now access housing solutions that feel like home — without the hassle.

“We’ve built a model where we source, furnish, and manage accommodation based on the location, duration, and service level needed by the business,” says the Mr Rental Northland team. “From Warkworth to Cape Reinga, we take care of everything — so businesses can focus on their projects, not their logistics.”

What’s included:

• Fully furnished rental properties

• Sky TV, internet, rubbish removal

• Fortnightly cleaning with fresh linen & towels

• Full kitchen, laundry facilities & real living spaces

• Single monthly invoice for ease of administration

Businesses already using the service have described it as “better than a motel stay” and “like being at home” — with the added benefit of simplified billing and consistent service quality.

If your business is planning to house staff for relocation, secondments, or specific projects across Northland, now’s the time to explore a more efficient and employee-friendly accommodation model.

– Service Areas: Warkworth, Ruakaka, Baylys Beach to Cape Reinga

– Email: whangarei@mrrental.co.nz

Media Release on 10 September 2025

Media Contact

Graham Livingston, Mr Rental Northland

whangarei@mrrental.co.nz

09 4300125

www.mrrental.co.nz