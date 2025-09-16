“Vapes and Energy Drinks”: Combining the 90s and the Now

Hawke’s Bay-based, 19-year-old hip hop artist Ash the Weird One proudly announces the release of his debut album Vapes and Energy Drinks, a project that boldly fuses the raw authenticity of 1990s hip hop with the euphoric atmospheres of modern rap and the polished intensity of today’s contemporary sound. Across its tracks, Ash draws inspiration from their own journey and the shared realities of many people, exploring themes such as everyday struggles, bad breakups, and the highs and lows of youth navigating an evolving world. While the album mentions challenges of growing up in Aotearoa—whether it’s working-class pressures, social expectations, or the search for belonging—it ultimately carries an uplifting message, encouraging rangatahi to embrace individuality, find strength in vulnerability, and exude confidence in who they are. With lyricism that shifts seamlessly between nostalgic nods to the boom-bap era and vibrant modern flows layered over lush, euphoric production, Vapes and Energy Drinks is both a tribute to hip hop’s enduring foundation and a celebration of its future in New Zealand. The album invites listeners to immerse themselves in a soundscape that feels familiar, and is a promising an experience that is authentic, empowering, and undeniably fresh.

Media Release 17 September 2025.