Kiwi Franchise Sector Looks to US Expansion Lessons as Local Brands Grow

New Zealand’s franchise industry is paying close attention to the strategies behind recent Australian brands making bold moves into the United States market. At the International Franchise Expo in New York, Australian companies showcased their concepts to global investors, with growth firm Franchise Ready sharing key lessons from the experience.

Their insights from systemising operations to building investor confidence, highlight the importance of strong foundations before entering new markets. These takeaways are resonating with Kiwi entrepreneurs as the local franchise sector continues to grow.

One example closer to home is Candoo Crew, a New Zealand-based service franchise providing cleaning and lawn care. By focusing on consistent systems, training, and support for franchisees, the company is building a model designed for sustainable nationwide growth.

“Franchising works best when people have a clear framework and feel supported in running their own business,” said a spokesperson for Candoo Crew. “The lessons we see from international expansion reinforce the need for strong systems here in New Zealand.”

With more Kiwis seeking flexible work and investment opportunities, service-based franchises are increasingly positioned to meet demand. While some Australian brands aim for global exposure, New Zealand operators are drawing inspiration to strengthen their models at home first.

As the franchise sector evolves, the combination of overseas lessons and local innovation is shaping a new wave of opportunities for New Zealanders.

Media Release on 26 August 2025

