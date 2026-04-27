LinkMe Launched — A Managed Smart Link Platform

LinkMe solves a persistent challenge for app developers and marketing teams: creating a single link that intelligently routes users to the right destination — whether that’s an iOS app, Android app, web page, or app store — based on their device and platform.

The Problem

With the shutdown of Firebase Dynamic Links and increasing complexity around deep linking, app teams have been left scrambling for reliable alternatives. Setting up Universal Links (iOS) and App Links (Android) requires hosting verification files, managing TLS certificates, and building redirect logic — a significant engineering burden for teams of any size.

The Solution

LinkMe handles all of this as a managed service. The platform provides:

Smart links that detect the user’s platform and route to the correct destination — app, web, or store.

Deferred deep linking — users who install an app after clicking a link are taken to the right content on first open.

Hosted domain verification (AASA and assetlinks.json) with automatic TLS, eliminating infrastructure overhead.

Custom domains, short links, vanity slugs, and QR code generation.

Click analytics with geographic and referrer data.

SDKs for iOS (Swift), Android (Kotlin), React Native, Flutter, Web, and Node.js.

Webhooks and REST API for server-side integrations.

A self-service portal for managing apps, links, domains, and team members.

Built in New Zealand

LinkMe is designed, built, and operated by R-DEV Limited from Kaiwaka, Northland. The platform serves development teams and growth marketers globally, with plans ranging from a free tier (supporting up to 5,000 monthly clicks and 3 apps) through to business plans handling millions of clicks per month.

“Deep linking shouldn’t require a dedicated infrastructure team,” said Tomas Radvansky, founder of R-DEV Limited. “LinkMe gives any app team — from solo indie developers to large organisations — production-grade smart links and deep linking with minimal setup.”

Availability

LinkMe is available now at https://li-nk.me with a free plan to get started. Documentation and SDK guides are available at https://li-nk.me/docs/help.

Media Release 27 April 2026.