Mr Move It: Stress-Free Moving

Mr. Move It, a fast-growing moving company based in Wellington, is earning attention for its exceptional service and rapid rise in customer trust. In just a short time, the company has received 52 five-star reviews, showing a consistent commitment to care and professionalism.

Who and What

Founded by a local team, Mr. Move It offers residential, commercial and long-distance moving services throughout Wellington and across New Zealand. They provide complete moving solutions, including full packing, furniture protection and specialty item handling, while focusing on delivering a safe and stress-free experience.

Why It Matters

Mr. Move It has quickly built a reputation for being reliable, efficient and customer-focused. Their team’s attention to detail and friendly approach ensures each move is handled with care from start to finish. This focus on service has made them a trusted choice for homeowners, renters and businesses looking for smooth and hassle-free relocations.

What Customers Say

Clients frequently highlight the team’s punctuality, efficiency and clear communication. One customer shared that the team “communicated well, worked quickly and took great care of our belongings.” Another noted that “pricing was excellent, with no hidden fees” and praised the movers for being friendly and professional throughout the process.

When and Where

Since launching in 2025, Mr. Move It has been serving all areas of Wellington, including the CBD, Karori, Mount Victoria and Brooklyn. The company also handles long-distance relocations to locations such as Levin, Kapiti, Auckland and Christchurch, without relying on subcontractors.

How It Works

Services range from full packing and unpacking to moving large or fragile items such as pianos and antiques. All moves are covered by standard liability with the option of full-value protection. Pricing for a full-service move of a three-bedroom home typically starts from NZD $750 and depends on distance and specific requirements.

mrmoveit.co.nz