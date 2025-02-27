ProClimb Supports Climbing Competition

The competition, which brought together skilled climbers from across the region, highlighted technical ability, precision, and agility—qualities that are central to ProClimb’s professional approach to tree care. The Throwline event, a crucial skill in arboriculture, tests a climber’s accuracy in setting a line for tree access, a technique essential for safe and efficient climbing.

Rossy, spokesperson for ProClimb, expressed pride in the team’s involvement:
“We are thrilled to see our crew actively supporting the climbing community and demonstrating their expertise. Jack’s win in the Throwline event is a testament to the high standards and dedication we uphold at ProClimb.”

With a commitment to both professional development and industry engagement, ProClimb continues to lead the way in arborist services across Auckland. The team remains dedicated to improving skills, promoting safety, and fostering a strong network within the climbing and arboriculture community.

Media Release 27 February 2025.

Media Contact
Andreas (Rossy) Ross
ProClimb
+6493001422 ext.
info@proclimb.co.nz

