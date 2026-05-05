Secured Signing API Integration

Secured Signing, a leading provider of Digital Signature and Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, has partnered with New Zealand-based Tall Poppy Real Estate to deliver a large-scale API integration that is reshaping how real estate agencies across Australia and New Zealand manage property transactions. By embedding high-security digital signatures directly into Tall Poppy’s proprietary platform, this integration sets a new standard for transparency, efficiency, and trust in the Australasian property market.

In an industry where high-value property transactions have long relied on fragmented, paper-based processes, Tall Poppy Real Estate has moved decisively to eliminate friction by automating the entire document lifecycle. This strategic shift ensures that listing agreements, vendor disclosures, and sale contracts are managed within a single, secure, and brand-consistent environment — a model directly applicable to agencies operating across the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Addressing Real Estate’s Biggest Operational Challenges in ANZ

Real estate agencies across Australia and New Zealand face identical bottlenecks: sequential signing delays, human errors in document handling, and inconsistent client experiences across devices. These inefficiencies are particularly acute in competitive markets like Auckland, Wellington, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, where speed and professionalism directly impact outcomes for vendors and buyers alike.

Tall Poppy Real Estate addressed these challenges by integrating Secured Signing’s API as the engine behind its digital transformation. Renowned for its tamper-proof technology, Secured Signing ensures authenticity and integrity at every stage of the property transaction.

“We needed more than a standalone tool; we required a signing engine embedded directly into our workflow,” says Michael Graves of Tall Poppy Real Estate. “We throw a document at Secured Signing, define the parameters, and the API controls the journey from there. It ensures every stakeholder, whether vendor or purchaser, enjoys a seamless, professional experience.”

Key Capabilities Relevant to ANZ Real Estate Agencies

Parallel Signing Capabilities: Multiple parties can sign documents simultaneously, significantly reducing time-to-close in competitive property markets such as Auckland, Wellington, Sydney, and Melbourne.

API-Driven Consistency: Signature formats are standardised across all mobile and desktop devices, ensuring legal validity and a professional output every time — essential for agencies managing high volumes of transactions.

Compliance-Ready Security: Secured Signing ensures all documents are tamper-proof, meeting the rigorous legal standards for digital signatures in both Australia and New Zealand.

Mobile-First Accessibility: Clients can sign documents on the go without printing, scanning, or installing specialist apps — meeting the expectations of today’s time-poor Australasian property buyers and sellers.

A Partnership Built on Local Expertise

The decision to partner with Secured Signing was driven by the need for a solution that offers both high-level compliance and responsive, local technical support.

“The integration allows us the flexibility to wrap our unique processes around a world-class signing solution,” Graves adds. “It ensures that the experience we offer to our vendors, buyers, and salespeople is not just modern, but the most secure available.”

“Working with the team at Tall Poppy Real Estate has been a standout example of what’s possible when two technology-forward organisations align. By integrating our API directly into their proprietary workflow, Tall Poppy hasn’t just improved speed — they’ve completely removed friction from the document lifecycle. We are proud to provide the security and integrity that anchors their platform, and we look forward to continuing to set new standards for transparency in the Australian and New Zealand real estate industry.”

— Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing

About Tall Poppy Real Estate

Tall Poppy Real Estate is a tech-driven real estate agency focused on fairness, transparency, and excellence for New Zealand homeowners. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a centralised support model, Tall Poppy delivers an industry-leading service and sets a blueprint for the future of real estate across Australia and New Zealand.

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing is a global provider of digital document signing solutions offering Advanced e-Signatures and Remote Online Notarization, trusted by legal professionals, financial institutions, real estate agencies, government bodies, and businesses across Australia, New Zealand, and worldwide. Its platform combines compliance-grade security with an intuitive user experience, enabling organisations to execute documents with confidence — wherever their signers are located.

For more information, visit www.securedsigning.com

Media Release 5 May 2026.