Turning Old Laptops Into Lifelines for Community Groups

Computer Help NZ is giving old laptops a second life through its Community Help Project, a programme that refurbishes donated and traded-in devices and puts them into the hands of charities and people in need across the Canterbury region.

The initiative works simply: customers trade in their old laptop when purchasing a new one, receiving a discount of $150 to $350 depending on condition. Computer Help NZ then repairs, wipes and rebuilds the device before donating it to vetted community organisations.

Recipients include mental health support groups, drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities, children’s charities, suicide prevention organisations, and families in serious financial difficulty. Current beneficiaries include Cholmondeley Children’s Foundation, Dress for Success, Otautahi Creative Spaces, RISE Ministry’s Trust, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“We wanted to do something that genuinely helps our community,” said [spokesperson name], [title] at Computer Help NZ. “Every laptop we donate is one less device going to landfill and one more tool helping someone get back on their feet.”

Community groups or individuals in need can be nominated by emailing chp@chnz.co.nz. https://www.chnz.co.nz/community-help-project

Media Release 15 July 2026.