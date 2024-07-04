VisaAide Streamlines Accreditation Renewals

The Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme has greatly impacted how businesses in New Zealand operate, especially regarding the hiring of skilled migrant workers. Many employers are now questioning whether they should maintain their accreditation in the face of these changes. To help companies make informed decisions, VisaAide provides expert advice on accreditation renewals, crucial timelines, and how to successfully attract and retain migrant workers.

Accreditation is vital for any New Zealand business that frequently employs migrant workers or wishes to offer residency to their valued employees. Not renewing your accreditation means losing the ability to hire new AEWV employees or support current AEWV holders with further visa applications. Essentially, maintaining your accreditation is key to attracting and retaining skilled migrant employees.

The renewal process is streamlined by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) through the introduction of an online form for re-accreditation under the AEWV scheme. Depending on the type of business, accreditation lasts for either 24 months (standard accreditation) or 12 months (triangular). Key steps for a successful renewal include applying at the right time, selecting the correct type of accreditation, and providing the necessary evidence, such as financial statements and Inland Revenue Department (IRD) records.

Failure to meet INZ’s standards can lead to penalties, starting from a $1,000 fine per employee and even suspension of accreditation status. Employers must also comply with visa conditions and respond promptly to INZ’s information requests to avoid these penalties.

Deciding whether to renew requires careful consideration of your business objectives. If you don’t plan on hiring additional migrant workers or if your current workers don’t intend to apply for residency, then accreditation might not be necessary. Still, the decision not to renew can limit your workforce options.

